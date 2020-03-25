Covid -19: Fayemi self isolate, says no cause for alarm

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has said there was no cause for alarm over his decision to self-isolate over the Coronavirus disease.

Fayemi assured the people of the state of his well-being, saying his action was just a precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

The governor said the action became necessary having gone in contact with two people who have since tested positive of covid-19.

Fayemi on Tuesday broke the news on his tweeter handle that he had self-isolated, following startling and shocking revelation that some top presidential aides and his colleague governors , had tested positive to the disease.

Fayemi, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said: “No cause for alarm, I just took this step as a normal precautionary measures”.

Fayemi added further : “with the circumstance will find ourselves today, every citizen must engage in personal hygiene and take actions that can help us overcome this challenge and that exactly I have done.

“I had had gone in contact with those having suspected cases and I felt I have to do this to help the situation.”, he said.

Fayemi urged the citizens to abide by the directive on social distancing and hand washing to safeguard the state from the widespreading disease.

