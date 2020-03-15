COVID-19: Enugu govt announces suspected fresh case

Kindly Share This Story:

…Warns citizens against intake of salt for prevention

…Releases management guide for health workers

Enugu State government has announced a fresh suspected case of coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Aqgujiobi, who disclosed this in a statement, said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has been informed of the development, while a sample had been collected and sent for investigations.

The suspected case, a female, who was reported to have been in the UK in the last five months, came to Enugu through Owerri on March 11 to visit her son.

Dr Agujiobi added that the suspect was being monitored and that the results were being awaited.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has warned citizens against taking salt to prevent coronavirus.

The centre, which said intake of salt was harmful to the body, advised people to protect themselves against the disease by rather practicing personal and respiratory hygiene.

The NCDC which said this in its Twitter handle, also said it was aware of a suspected case of coronavirus in Enugu State.

According to the agency, the said patient has been taken into isolation, pending the result of a test conducted on the suspect.

It said samples were collected from the patient and sent to the laboratory, adding that the result of the test was being expected to be out today.

The suspected case was said to have fallen sick and reported to hospital shortly after her arrival in the country from the United Kingdom.

The government of Enugu State where the suspect had proceeded to was said to have alerted the centre, having been informed of the suspect’s health situation.

“The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control is aware of the patient in Enugu, suspected to have #COVID-19.

“This is one of the several alerts received daily at the National #COVID19 Emergency Operations Centre.

“The patient is in isolation, sample collected and results expected tomorrow,” the Twitter message read.

In another development, the NCDC said it has begun training of health workers in states, starting from Lagos and Ogun states.

To this end, it has published interim Case Management Guidelines for health workers.

Tagged,” COVID-19 Case Management Guidelines “ the document is intended to guide health practitioners involved in disease control and prevention on how to go about their duties.

