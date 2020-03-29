Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: Enforcement of FG’s directive on social distancing in Abuja

On 9:30 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Images of law enforcement agents enforcing the directive of the Federal Government on social distancing in Abuja, yesterday.

Law enforcement

Social distancing

Social distancing

 

 

Social distancing
Enforcing social distancing on drivers along Dei-Dei /Kubwa Expressway in Abuja.

ALSO READ: UPDATED: Buhari declares curfew in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun

Law enforcement
From left—Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Bala Ciroma; DPO, Zuba, CSP Lamido Alkali, and Deputy Commander, IRS, FCT Command, CSP Azeez Idowu, taking charge of Dei-Dei/ Kubwa Expressway.
Winners' Chapel
Living Faith Church Dei-Dei Branch, Abuja, shut.
Dunamis shut
Dunamis Church, Dei-Dei Branch, Abuja, shut.

 

PHOTOS: Gbemiga Olamikan.

Vanguard

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!