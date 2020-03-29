COVID-19: Enforcement of FG’s directive on social distancing in Abuja

Images of law enforcement agents enforcing the directive of the Federal Government on social distancing in Abuja, yesterday.
ALSO READ: UPDATED: Buhari declares curfew in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun
PHOTOS: Gbemiga Olamikan.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Images of law enforcement agents enforcing the directive of the Federal Government on social distancing in Abuja, yesterday.
ALSO READ: UPDATED: Buhari declares curfew in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun
PHOTOS: Gbemiga Olamikan.