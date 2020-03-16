COVID-19: Employers, labour must work together — AREMU

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Young

IndustriALL Global Union, over the weekend in Ibadan, Oyo State, said employers must invest in workers awareness on prevention and control of the Coronavirus, known as Covid 19.

Vice President of IndustriALL Global Union, African Region and General Secretary National Union Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, NUTGTWN, Issa Aremu, who spoke at a workshop organised by the Labour Writers Association of LAWAN, commended the federal governments and state governments for the preventive measures taken so far.

While contending that Covid 19 was a new threat to Nigerian economic Recovery, Aremu who is also a member of the National Executive Council, NEC, of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, called on organised labour to support the governments to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to him : ”COVID-19 is a new threat to Nigerian economic Recovery. I salute the Federal governments and states government for the preventive measures taken so far. Organized labour must support governments to prevent the spread of the virus. Employers must invest in workers awareness on prevention and control of the disease. Labour, capital and employers must work together to halt the spread of the virus worldwide.

“However our government should avoid panic economic measures that would deepen poverty because of the shortfall of oil revenue because of Coronavirus.

“The CBN should resist the temptation to devalue Naira has it has done over the years commendably by CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele. Coronavirus shows that we must deepen diversification of the economy, produce what we consume and consume what we produce. CBN must, therefore, sustain its policy of not financing 43 items Nigeria can produce at home.”

He, however, decried the nation’s attitude towards malaria and road accidents, saying “what is good for Coronavirus is good for malaria and road accidents. There are an estimated 100 million malaria cases with over 300,000 deaths per year in Nigeria. This compares with 215,000 deaths per year in Nigeria from HIV/AIDS. Malaria contributes to an estimated 11% of maternal mortality.

“Every year, over 39,000 Nigerians die from road crashes. In the 2018 Global Status Report on Road Safety, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated road traffic fatalities in Nigeria at 39,802, while the estimated rate per 100,000 deaths stood at 21.4. Let’s fight malaria and road accidents as we fight CoronaVirus.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: