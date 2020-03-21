COVID-19: Emir of Daura suspends daughter’s wedding, other gatherings

Kindly Share This Story:

Emir of Daura, Dr Alhaji Umar Farouk has suspended the wedding of his daughter and all gatherings in Daura emirate due to Coronavirus pandemic.

He disclosed this on Saturday in his palace in Daura while addressing all religious leaders, district heads, village heads and general public to practice good hygiene and distancing.

The Emir also said that the daughter’s wedding, which was supposed to hold March 28, Saturday had been cancelled.

He said people should be vigilant and focus more on personal hygiene due to the recent outbreak of Coronavirus.

He said the development was part of the emirate efforts to protect the safety of his people.

According to him, all activities, including Islamic schools, sports, social gatherings are suspended untill further notice.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Pilgrims Welfare Board has announced the immediate suspension of its planned orientation programme for intending pilgrims for the 2020 Hajj.

The Public Relations Officer of the board, Mr Muhammad Lawal, announced the suspension on Friday in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

”The FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has suspended the proposed education and orientation for 2020 intending pilgrims earlier scheduled for Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 March.

”The suspension was in line with the directives issued by the FCTA to cancel all public gatherings as part of effort to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

”Intending Pilgrims would be informed of a new date as soon as situation normalise,” Lawal said. (NAN)

