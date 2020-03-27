Kindly Share This Story:

…As National Orthopedic Hospital Enugu, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Teaching Hospital Awka, Anambra; Police Hospital Abuja; University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital; General Hospital Daura, Katsina; Federal Medical Centre, Bayelsa, others benefit.

By Henry Umoru

SIR Emeka Offor has made donation of Medical Equipment, Books worth $30 million US dollars to Hospitals, Academic Institutions in Nigeria and 18 Other African Countries following the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus( COVIC- 19) that is at the moment, ravaging the world.

The Philanthropist and business Mogul made the donation through his Foundation, Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, SEOF.

In statement signed Friday in Abuja by his Chief of Staff, AIG Chris Ezike, retd, he disclosed that the first phase of books are being distributed to 80 (eighty) Universities, 22 (twenty two) Polytechnics, 37 (thirty seven) Colleges of Education, 7 (seven) Public Libraries (one from each of the 6 (six) Geo-political zones including FCT), 180 (one hundred and eighty) Primary and Secondary Schools each Nationwide, just as he stressed that they have all received their support materials.

According to him, over 14 containers of consumable and medical equipment have been distributed, with each of the institutions receiving one 40 feet container each.

The statement read, “In line with Sir Emeka Offor’s initiative geared towards supporting the efforts of the Federal Government in the provision of quality healthcare service and education to the citizens, his foundation – Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF), has donated educational materials and healthcare facilities worth millions of dollars to hospitals and academic institutions across Nigeria and 18 other African countries.

“Over 14 containers of consumable and medical equipment have been distributed, with each of the following institutions receiving one 40 feet container each. Some of the institutions that have received these medical equipment and supplies are; National Orthopedic Hospital Enugu – 1 Container; Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Teaching Hospital Awka, Anambra – 1 Container; Police Hospital Abuja – 1 Container; University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital – 1 Container; General Hospital Daura, Katsina – 1 Container; Federal Medical Centre, Bayelsa – 1 Container ; Federal Medical Centre Katsina, Katsina State – 1 Container; Gombe State Specialist Hospital Gombe – 1 Container; Kebbi State Medical Centre Kalgo, Kebbi State – 1 Container; Nigeria Police Force – 1 Container; Nigeria Army – 1 Container ; Ogun State Hospital Ilaro, Ogun State – 1 Container ; Central Hospital Benin City, Edo State – 1 Container; General Hospital Oraifite, Anambra State – 1 Container and Emergency Deployment – 1 Container.

“This is the biggest donation of medical equipment and books across the Federation made by an individual.”

According to the statement, “Some of dignitaries that graced the event during the presentation of books to academic institutions include;

His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Represented by Minister of State for Education – Hon. Barr. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba), Executive Governor of Abia State – Chief Okezie Ikpeazu (Represented by Abia State Commissioner of Health), Executive Governor of Edo State – His Excellency Godwin Obaseki (Represented by Senior Special Adviser to the Governor of Edo State), and Former Governor of Borno State – His Excellency Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff.

Others are ” Honorable Minister of Health – Dr. Emmanuel Osagie Ehanire (Represented by Chief Medical Director of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Nnewi – Prof Anthony Igwegbe), Former Minister of State for Health – Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong, Sen. Magnus Abbe, Chief of Army Staff – Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai (Represented by Maj. Gen. Chukwuemeka C. Okonkwo), Director General State Security Service (SSS) – Yusuf Magaji Bichi (Represented by Anambra State Director SSS – Alex Agada), United States Ambassador to Nigeria – Her Excellency Mary Beth Leonard (Represented by Country Rep of Nelson Mandela Fellowship – Mr. Austin).

” Also present were Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Kukah, Executive Governor of Gombe State; H.E. Muhammad Yahaya, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Ubah; Senator representing Anambra South, Minister of State for mines and steel development, Former Senate President; Ken Nnamani, Dr. A.B.C Orjiaoko; CEO, SEPLAT Petroleum, Timi Alaibe, Prince Ned Nwoko, A.I.G Chris Ezike (rtd), Chief Ufondu, Sir. Tony Obi, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC Deputy Managing Director – Mr. Paul Okeke.

“Bishop of Nnewi Anglican Diocese – His Lordship, Rt Reverend. Ndubuisi Obi (Represented by Reverend Canon Prince Chukwuma), Catholic Bishop of Nnewi Diocese – Most. Rev. Hilary-Paul Odili Okeke, Traditional Ruler of Oraifite – His Royal Highness, Dr. Igwe Daniel Udeoji, Traditional Ruler of Ozubulu – His Royal Highness, Obi Nnamdi Oruche, President General of Oraifite Improvement Union – Sir Sunny Igboanuzue, Vice Chancellors of various Universities, Rectors of various Polytechnics and Provosts of various Colleges of Education amongst many other prominent personalities.”

“Sir (Dr.) Emeka Offor is a philanthropist par excellence; a man with the milk of human kindness flowing abundantly in his veins, as his passion for the poor and downtrodden is unrivalled. Sir “E” as he is fondly called made the largest single donation by an individual to Rotary Foundation in the whole of Africa when he donated 1million dollars to rid the world of Polio. His total contribution to Rotary International for the fight against Polio currently stands at $3.1m today.

“The Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF) is a household name in philanthropy as robust, responsive and sustainable initiatives aimed at complementing Government’s efforts are rolled out from time to time for the betterment of the society.

“In view of Sir (Dr.) Emeka Offor’s innumerable strides in business and philanthropy, he has undoubtedly created a niche for himself within and beyond the shores of Nigeria and as such, his name will linger forever in the minds of the people. These are indeed the calibre of people the Nation needs now that we are faced with very daunting challenges in our economic, health and education sector.”

