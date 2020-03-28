Covid-19: El-Rufai arrests 2 Imams for conducting Juma’at Prayers

Kindly Share This Story:

…set to prosecute them

By Ibrahim Hassan

The Kaduna state government has arrested two clerics for conducting congregational prayers on Friday, 27th March 2020, in two communities.

Those arrested were Malam Aminu Umar Usman and Malam Umar Shangel.

They were arrested in Malali and Ungwan Kanawa communities of Kaduna North Local Government Area for holding congregational prayers.

Their conduct, according to Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, violated government orders as well as advice given by leaders of faith.

He said they would be prosecuted accordingly.

He, however, said the Kaduna State Government commended citizens that abided by the terms of the quarantine imposed on the state as a preventive measure against Covid-19.

“The state government is especially grateful to religious and community leaders who have joined in appealing to the public to abide by public health warnings. We thank the media for amplifying the message of prevention and the security agencies that are enforcing the extraordinary measures.”

“However, the government has also sadly noted that certain individuals, including clerics, are violating the restriction of movement, large gatherings, trading and congregational prayers. This is patently illegal and irresponsible conduct at a time that requires sober and rational conduct to protect our people from coronavirus.”

“Government wishes to reiterate that it expects compliance with the quarantine orders and will continue to enforce them. Anyone who decides to jeopardy their prestige and social standing by a wanton violation of orders made to protect the public welfare and good health can expect a firm response. It should be clear that the inconvenience associated with the preventive measures, while regretted, is nothing compared to the suffering and deaths that coronavirus will cause if it is allowed to get here and spread.”

“The security agencies will enforce government orders and uphold the 24-hour curfew, until further notice. Those who seek to defy the directives to stand the risk of arrest and prosecution,” he said.

