COVID-19: Ekiti gov, Fayemi, self-isolates after contact with two positive patients

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, announced on Wednesday that he is now in self-isolation after taking the COVID-19 test.

Fayemi who is also the Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum stated he was in contact with two people who had since tested positive.

The governor who did not disclose the two people said he is currently not showing any of the COVID-19 symptoms which include coughing, fever, and difficulty in breathing.

“I just took a CoviD 19 test, having gone into self isolation since yesterday evening. I’m asymptomatic and feel well, but I was in meetings with two people who had since tested positive.

“I look forward to an all clear and have encouraged all my colleagues to take the test,” the governor posted on his Twitter handle.

The Ekiti State governor had earlier issued an order to ban social, political, religious and family gatherings of more than 20 persons as part of efforts to check the spread of coronavirus.

Also in his directives, “all public and private schools and institutions in Ekiti State are to close down from Monday, March 23”, and “all non-essential workers in private and public sectors are encouraged to work from home from Monday, March 23”.

