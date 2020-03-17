COVID-19: Effect of weather, race not proven scientifically — Experts

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Government broke the cycle of transmission of the coronavirus in Nigeria. According to the State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi the index case is close to being discharged. For him, Nigeria has broken the cycle of transmission.

“However, before this development, there had been speculations about the role played by the weather and the black race on the transmission of the virus.

Good Health Weekly spoke to some public health experts on the link between the weather and the spread of the virus on one hand and between the black race and the virus on the other hand. Excerpts:

Lessons from the Ebola virus outbreak helped us in containing the virus — Dr. Adejumo Adedeji, Olusola, Consultant Public Health

A Public health Consultant, Lagos State Health Service Commission, Dr. Adejumo Adedeji Olusola said: “The epidemiology of coronavirus is still evolving and we don’t have all the answers.

So all that the people are saying about the hot weather and the black man’s gene are still postulations.

“There could be some element of truth but before you can come out and say categorically you need to have done research on the issue.

I will not really say yes to it but they are hypotheses. We have to conduct research to be able to find answers to them.

There could be possibilities but science has not proven it. You should also remember that the first case we have was imported.

Coronavirus did not originate from here so this is what will tell you that it is not something that is found among us.

We have been able to contain the outbreak because we did not allow what they call community spread like what is happening in China and Italy.

When you have a person to person contact and there is a community spread it could be a lot of trouble.

“Again, it is easier to trace a contact that is traceable to one person than chasing contact that is connected to about 50 persons.

That is all I can attribute to that but to say gene or hot weather, I can say yes but there could be some elements of truth. It is not yet proven.“

Government efforts:

Nigeria had ample time to prepare because we saw what was happening in China and I think with the experience of Ebola, we were able to leverage on that.

And based on that experience, the Lagos State Government was able to move faster and did some things.

“Ebola has taught us some lessons so we were able to move fast. I will say in China, the doctor that reported the case was silenced by the government.

They did not want to agree with him and that single denial allowed this to spread like wildfire.

When the thing was spreading and ravaging those countries, Nigeria was watching, preparing internally to really battle whatever case we may have. “I think that factor helped us a lot. We put some ample measures in place to be able to contain the spread.“

Personal hygiene

“Generally, hygiene has not been part of our culture. Even in the markets, we buy things from everywhere.

In a way, I will say it is a blessing and it is not. I will say it is a blessing in disguise because those constant contaminations helped us to build our immunity.

On the other way, when things will spread it will go hell wire. If you look at diarrhea disease they are prominent here but they are not abroad.

The proportions of people using proper waste disposal are still very low. We still have open defecation everywhere. So we still have to do the basics and keep our environment in check.

When we solve environmental issues all those things will go away but you know that it could also be linked to our social-economic status or social-political terrain that we live in.

When you have a lot of people living below the poverty line to get them to maintain hygiene is a tug of war.

I think we should start with the basics. Starting also takes a lot of effort because it also involves a lot of political will from the government. The government must also create an enabling environment.

When we keep our environment clean the issue of Lassa fever will not occur. You cannot tell someone to wash his hands regularly when that person has no water. It won’t work. The basic things must be in place.

We don’t have public toilets and people are still having problems and they don’t live in good houses and you say they should not defecate in open places, they will still do so. The government should create an environment for people to thrive.

Govt intervention, others played a role in halting the spread — Dr. Chidinma Gab- Okafor, Public Health practitioner, NIMR

A Public Health

Practitioner at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, NIMR, Dr. Chidinma Gab-Okafor, attributed the country’s efforts to break the cycle of transmission to a number of factors including geographical distribution, weather and government timely intervention among others.“She said: “There are a lot of issues surrounding the spread of the virus. One is geographical location.

There is this map that shows the geographical distribution of the places in Africa the virus has affected.

“Secondly, it has been shown in what we call ‘modeling’ in epidemiology. Modeling is used to predict a possible risk and spread of disease over time

Now, it has been shown that in this particular outbreak that those who have the highest spread of the disease or outbreak of this pandemic are those who are connected to more travels, that is, air flights.

“In China, Wuhan alone services about 104 flights directly to Europe that is why the pandemic has shifted to Europe. What we should look at is how much flights from China get into Africa.

The three countries in Africa mostly affected; Nigeria, Egypt, and Algeria are simply because of the direct connection with their flights in terms of exportation and distribution of manufactured goods in those places.

“What happened in Nigeria is that the country was prepared ahead of time before they received the index case. So as the first case came into the country, they were ready to tackle it.

So they started doing the tracing in about seven states of the country. “We know that 80 percent of the infections are always mild. The ones that turn into severe diseases may be within the range of 11 per cent to 15 per cent.

These are some of the factors.“Faith-based organisations like the Anglican and Catholic Churches were able to cancel some of the practices they do in the church.

These are little things that would have affected the spread and the fact that it is not getting to African nations.

Role played by heat

“It has been said in the past that viruses do not withstand heat but I don’t know how true is it? I have not searched through the literature to find evidence that this coronavirus does not survive under very hot conditions. After all, there is an increasing spread in Africa. But you can see that the spread is not as much as it is in Europe. I have told you about the major reasons why. “It is not just one thing but a combination of factors.

It could be related to temperature but I know that there was this map that came up that showed exactly the Latitude, that is, the geographical distribution, and it has to do with the zones with respect to the hot zones that are the latitude and the longitude.

It was then noticed that the disease actually spread at a particular region of the latitude which is synonymous with hot weather. The location has a lot to do with this and this is an interesting finding.

“The map showed the potential of the enormity of coronavirus disease. The community distribution of the virus has been limited to narrow East-West distribution, roughly along 32 to 50 north corridors of consistently similar weather patterns. “The weather has a role to play as well.

So all those places that have the high spread of the virus or battling with a domestic spread of the virus are those who have a particular spread that is between 5 to 11 degrees centigrade and 47 to 49 humidity which is very favourable for that virus while in the tropics, we have a much hotter zone, the possibility of the virus to thrive there is rare.

Government intervention

“I will actually give it to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, and the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, NIMR, where I work.

Under the leadership of Prof Babatunde Salako, NIMR was able to sequence the virus. Then, Dr. Chikwe Ikheweazu, of the NCDC, as a public health expert, has been trying, be that as it may, we have a very weak health system in Nigeria.

I made a presentation on coronavirus the other day when Senator Mamora came to NIMR. Part of the slides talked about opportunities, we shouldn’t let any crisis go to waste. “We have a weak health system in Nigeria.

Unfortunately, the health system cannot be built upon unless during times of crisis. So we are hoping too that now we have a national laboratory network under NCDC and they are trying to install this laboratory in almost all the states of the federation and not only limited to coronavirus.

“We have Lassa fever, cholera, meningitis, yellow fever, etc and most of them are biosafety level 3 laboratories and the essence is to be able to detect and diagnose these viruses when they come into the country.

At times like this is the time the government should pump money into the health system.

“Nigeria has tried but there is room for improvement. They should be able to establish allies with an international organisation. We should be able to develop existing infectious disease hospitals as well as build new ones.

What if most of the Italian man contacts became positive? We would have moved from the first case to cluster and to community spread.

We would have been battling domestic spread at this point in time, but thankfully because of these factors we talked about we were able to contain the spread but nobody is sure about tomorrow because we have not placed restrictions even on our flights.

“While the rest of the world is placing stiffer restrictions and bounds, some have bound schools even sporting events have been postponed including major meetings. We are yet to do that.

Are we waiting for us to get more vases before we do what we are supposed to do? We need to see more IEC materials, I am talking about posters, flyers in different languages that even the average market woman will be able to read and understand.

The temperature may be an advantage — Prof Dr. Afolabi Lesi, Provost, CMUL

On his part, the Provost, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, CMUL, Prof Afolabi Lesi said: “Our temperature may be an advantage.

I am not an expert here but experts in the field say the virus is killed by heat. It is possible that our weather makes it difficult for the virus to thrive but it does not mean it cannot happen here.

“It can happen but the virus does not live for too long outside or on surfaces. Another thing they are doing abroad is to clean surfaces and cleanse them very often. I think our penchant of hoping that God will take care of us.

I think we need awareness, prompt diagnosis and awareness for the required two weeks are necessary. It is not something that will kill us.

“Coronavirus is like a lot of other viruses that cause catarrh and cold there is no difference. We need to diagnose it correctly. Once diagnosed then people need to be isolated.

What the world is doing is self-isolation. If people noticed that they are sick, rather than to come to public places, they should stay at home for two weeks before coming out.

I think the government cannot test everybody, because of the cost, once people are sick, they should stay at home.“There is also a need for capacity and treatment. The mortality is not high and we should be thankful for that.

The kind of resources we need to monitor someone who has respiratory failure; you need an Intensive Care Unit, you need ventilators and you need many of that, we need to thank God it did not expand to that extent, but I think the issue is beyond diagnosis and self-quarantined

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: