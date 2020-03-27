COVID-19: Edo government worried over non-compliance with social distancing rule

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The Edo state government yesterday expressed worries that the level of compliance on social distancing to avoid the spread of COVID-19 was not satisfactory and has therefore called on security agents to step up enforcement of compliance.

Deputy Governor of the state, Comrade Philip Shaibu stated this yesterday during his daily briefing on COVID-19.

He also the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki has ordered the evacuation of patients at the 156-bed state-owned Stella Obasanjo Hospital to the new Edo Specialist Hospital, Benin City to make the hospital just as he announced its intention to give economic stimulus package to cushion the economic effect of COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

According to him, “The social distance rule are some of the measures to keep people alive. Some of the markets visited, the committee observed that the safe distance rule was not properly observed. Similarly, a lot of transporters still flout the social distance policy of the government.

“For emphasis, the policy is that for cars, they are to carry one passenger in front and two at the back; for buses, it remains one passenger in front and two on each of the back rows.

“Against this backdrop, security agencies are enjoined to work towards achieving full compliance.”

Fielding questions from journalists, the deputy governor said Obaseki was working from isolation, adding that some other top government officials were also in self-isolation.

Shaibu who confirmed that he sent his sample which came negative, said the state government was emphasising contact tracing which he said is key to stopping the spread of the disease.

