By Victoria Ojeme

The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS will not welcome visitors and has directed staff members to work from home effective immediately as part of measures to prevent and contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

John Azumah, the Secretary General of ECOWAS in a memo directed to all staff members said “with effect from today (Monday) 23 March 2020, and until further notice, all staff are STRONGLY encouraged to work from home.”

He said this was in line with the update issued by the ECOWAS President on measures to being taken by ECOWAS to prevent and contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

According to the Secretary General, “Directors, Heads of Divisions and Supervisors are to continue to assign work to staff members and all staff are expected to deliver on their assignments.”

He enjoined that all staff members are expected to make themselves available and accessible by keeping their phone lines open for communication through voice and WhatsApp and regularly check their emails.

Specifically, he said that the purpose of these measures is to ensure that staff members stay at home to limit chances of infection and distribution of coronavirus.

He directed that staff members must therefore desist from traveling out of their duty station in the course of these measures and added that they should stay strictly at home.

“Security staff will remain at post. They will ensure that visitors are not admitted into the premises of the parliament during these temporary measures,” Azumah said.

Vanguard

