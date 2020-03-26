COVID-19: Dunamis Church donates medical equipment to FCTA

Kindly Share This Story:

Says govt alone can’t fight pandemic

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A faith-based organization, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, DIGC, Wednesday, donated medical equipment worth millions of Naira to the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, to combat the Coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak.

The donation was made by the Founder and Senior Pastor, Dr. Paul Enenche, along with his wife, Dr. Becky Enenche, and other leaders of the church, which was received by the Minister of State, FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, in Abuja.

According to the Enenche, the church deemed it fit to donate the medical and safety items to prevent more infections by the virus in the nation’s capital, hence to assist the effort of the FCTA to stop the infection of the virus.

Items donated include eight units of hospital beds and mattresses, two units of the height measuring sticks, one unit examination couch, two units of diagnostic sets, three units sphygmomanometers, one standard unit Micro Haematoent centrifuge, one standard unit of Gynecologic couch, two units infant weighing scales, two units sets of oxygen cylinders, five packs of oxygen face masks, five cartons of regular face masks, one unit of the automatic stretcher, six pieces of drip stands.

Other items include one standard unit of an ultrasound machine, 20 liters of methylated spirit, personal protective equipment collective, 20 liters of Dettol, one standard unit of hospital screen, 10 pairs of medical boots, and also non-medical equipment include seven units of standing fans, one unit of 5 KVA generator, and two units water dispenser and other items.

The Minister appreciated the gesture and promised to use the items judiciously for the purpose they were donated.

She also called on well spirited Nigerians and corporate organizations to emulate the action of Pastor Enenche to help vulnerable Nigerians and complement the government’s effort to combat the spread of the deadly virus.

