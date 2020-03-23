COVID-19: Don’t panic, Ikpeazu tells Abia people

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Despite the anxiety caused by coronavirius disease, Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has assured residents of the state that there was no need for panic.

According to him, the state government is determined to ensure that the people of the state . are safe and protected.

Gov. Ikpeazu, who stated this while briefing journalists in Umuahia, however, urged residents of the state to adhere strictly to the advice and guidelines provided by medical experts on how to guard against contracting the deadly infection, such as regular and proper hand washing, use of sanitizer, avoidance of handshake and crowded places, as well as general social distancing.

He said the state had no case of the virus and expressed hope that Abia would be among states that would remain free of the disease.

He said: “Coronavirus is not a death sentence but an ailment that requires community effort to deal with. Every one of us has a role to play in preventing the disease from coming to our state.

“Abia currently has no case of the virus and it is my hope the state will be among those that will remain free and survive the scourge.”

He added that the state had three isolation centers in Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia; Specialist Hospital, Amachara, Umuahia; and Abia State University Teaching Hospital, ABSUTH, Aba, while a fourth centre for Abia North would soon be opened.

He commended the state Ministry of Health for providing hand washing buckets with taps, hand sanitizers and face masks for deployment to schools, health institutions and offices across the state.

Vanguard

