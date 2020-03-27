The Muslim faithful defy the expert’s advice to stay away from a large crowd or observe social distancing in order not to be infected by the disease.

Despite the raging Coronavirus, Muslim faithful in Kano State throng out in large numbers to observe the Friday (Jumaat) congregational prayers.

Our correspondent monitored the situation in some jumaat mosque within the state.

Some of the Jumaat mosques include famous Al-Furqan mosque and Aliyu Ibn Abu Talib, Dangi roundabout in the metropolis.

A worshipper, Al-Amin Abdulrahman who spoke to our correspondent shortly after the prayer in Dangi mosque said the mosque was filled to the brim.

Abdulrahman said they attended the congregational prayers because there was no statement from the government advising or directing people not to attend the Friday congregational prayer.

Recall that the state government had in the week directed temporary closure of event centres and suspended all government gathering unless where necessary.