COVID-19: DESOPADEC boss embarks on Pidgin English awareness campaign

By Perez Brisibe

AS the Corona Virus pandemic spreads across the world, managing director of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Basharon Askia Ogieh has launched a Pidgin English awareness campaign to sensitize Deltans on how to protect themselves from the ailment.

The DESOPADEC boss in the 1:50mins video, warned all Deltans particularly those in the mandate area of the commission still feigning ignorance of the ailment to be very health conscious of themselves and their immediate environment.

He explained that all Deltans owe themselves a duty by ensuring that the spread of the ailment is curtailed and restrained by the washing of hands and consistent use of sanitizers.

He also harped on the symptoms of the ailment to include dry cough, rise in body temperature and fever, and warned that anyone experiencing such symptoms should quickly visit the closest holding center approved by the state government for treatment.

He said: “As an interventionist agency, we can only serve someone that is alive through the delivery of the goals and objectives of the commission and that is why I am bringing you this message.

“Corona Virus is real, we should stay away from crowded areas and maintain a prescribed distance from people, particularly those showing symptoms of the disease such as persistent coughing.”

