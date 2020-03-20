COVID-19: Desist from intake of chloroquine now- Sanwo-Olu warns residents.

Kindly Share This Story:

..Orders police, security agencies to enforce ban on public gatherings

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has cautioned residents against consumption of chloroquine as anti- COVID-19 drug, forthwith, saying, some hospitals in state have started recording patients suffering from chloroquine poisoning.

Also, in furtherance to enforce the ban on public gatherings of more than 50 people, Sanwo-Olu

announced that police and other security agencies have been mandated to ensure strict compliance in the state.

ALSO READ: Panic buying at Mile 12 Market over Coronavirus

Recall that the measure was announced by the state government on Wednesday, as part of efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu, made the remarks at a media briefing on Friday, while giving an update on the COVID-19, held in Lagos House, Marina, Lagos Island.

Sanwo-Olu, therefore, warned people against harming themselves through the indiscriminate use of the drug, but should used on doctor’s prescription.

The demand for chloroquine, an oral artemisinin-based monotherapies (oAMTs) for malaria treatment, soared a few hours after President Donald Trump said the drug had been approved to treat COVID-19.

But Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, contradicted the American president, saying the agency was still working to examine all possibilities.

While speaking to the ban on gatherings, Sanwo-Olu noted that though, the issue is not a religious affair, but the government could not allow a repeat of the experience in some other countries where the disease was allowed to spread through large religious gatherings.

He said bars and other social gatherings are affected by the ban.

The governor, also revealed that the Italian, who was the index coronavirus case in Nigeria, had tested negative to the virus a second time and would be discharged soon.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: