COVID -19: Delta monarch bans marriage, burial ceremonies

12:02 pm
Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

The Ovie of Agbon kingdom in Ethiope East local government area of Delta State, HRM Ogurime-rime Ukori I, has banned all gatherings for marriage and burial ceremonies in the kingdom with effect from Wednesday.

The monarch in a statement signed by Chief Emma Avworo, said the measure is in line with directives by the state and federal government to curb the spread of the Corona Virus disease in the area.

He also warned that strict sanctions will be meted out on anyone who defaults the ban in the various communities in the kingdom.

The statement reads: “The Ovie of Agbon directs that, in view of the current global health challenges, occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the following measures should be taken to prevent the infection in the kingdom.

“All gatherings for marriage, burial ceremonies or meetings where more than  20 people will be in close contact be suspended until further notice.

“All Edion in the Kingdom should announce this directive for strict observance by all.”

