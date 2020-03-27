COVID-19: defaulters of restriction order ‘ll be arrested -Gov Lalong

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has ordered the arrest of defaulters of restriction order in the state.

Lalong gave the order in a statement signed by the information and communications commissioner, Mr. Dan Manjang, on Friday in Jos.

The Governor had on Tuesday addressed the citizens in a statewide broadcast on measures being taken by his administration to contain the dreaded Coronavirus.

The measures included the closure of markets to those selling non-essential items, social distancing, and the ban on gatherings beyond 50 persons.

But Manjang said: “It has been observed that many citizens are yet to comply with the restriction order issued to prevent the outbreak of the disease in the state.”

He stated that sequel to the development, the governor, as the Chairman of the Task Force on Monitoring and Enforcement, has directed that beginning from Friday, March 27, 2020, security agencies would embark on full enforcement of the measures earlier outlined.

“Members of the public are warned in their interest to abide by the restriction order as security officials will arrest and prosecute anyone found violating the order.

“This total enforcement will continue until full compliance is achieved, as all the precautionary measures aimed at preventing the occurrence of the disease in the state, are for our good.

“Let us all work together to save our lives and the lives of others,” he stated.

The Commissioner, however, advised members of the public who noticed any symptoms such as cough, fever, and difficulty in breathing, to immediately call the state’s emergency toll-free numbers on; 0703-286-4444, 0803-542-2711, 0806-548-6416 and 0803-577-9917 for prompt action.

According to him, henceforth, there will be data capture of inbound and outbound passengers at all motor parks in Plateau, as well as preliminary tests for Covid-19 at all land and air entry points into the state.

Manjang, therefore, urged overseas returnees and contacts of confirmed cases in the country, to go on at least 14 days isolation in their interest and that of their loved ones.

He advised citizens to avoid unnecessary movements and travels for the time being given the dangers posed by such actions at this critical time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

