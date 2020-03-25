Breaking News
COVID 19: Coordinator tasks people living with HIV/AIDS on safety measures

On 11:31 am
Mr Abdulkadir Ibrahim, National Coordinator, Network of People living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN), on Wednesday urged members of the group to comply with safety measures against the Corona virus pandemic.

Ibrahim told  Newsmen in Abuja, that compliance with directives of World Health Organisation (WHO), and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), was key to averting infection with the deadly virus.

He also emphasised the importance of taking their Anti-retroviral Drugs (ARVs), regularly to stay healthy and safe.

“The more our members stick to their routine ARV drugs, the narrow the chances of contracting the Corona virus.

“However, they should stay isolated like the general community, wash their hands regularly and keep a safe distance from others as directed.”

Ibrahim who expressed confidence in the readiness of his members to comply with safety measures, said that government however, was yet to procure drugs for them.

“We are aware that the Corona virus pandemic is affecting the global supply of commodities, but government is not doing enough.”

Recall that according to WHO, persons with periodic health challenges are susceptible to COVID-19 infection.

