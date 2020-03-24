Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria have risen to 40 as four new cases were confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Monday night.

The centre said out of the new confirmed cases, two cases were returning travellers.

A statement by NCDC on its Twitter handle said the new development has taken the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the country to 40

It said while three were confirmed in Lagos, the other one was confirmed in Abuja.

“Four new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. 3 are in Lagos State and 1 in FCT

“Two of these cases are returning travellers

As at 11:00 pm on the 23rd of March, there are 40 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Nigeria,” the centre said while also disclosing that two have been discharged with one death recorded so far.

