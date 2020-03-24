COVID-19: Commissioner for Health briefs Abia Assembly

Kindly Share This Story:

The Abia State House of Assembly on Monday played host to the Abia State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joe Osuji, who was invited by the state house of assembly to brief them on measures being taken by his ministry in preventing the deadly Coronavirus (Covid-19) from spreading to Abia State.

The health commissioner who was grilled with a barrage of questions by the lawmakers informed them that so far, the Abia state Ministry of Health has embarked on sensitization campaigned, provided hand sanitizers and provided other Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to those at various hospitals in the state.

He went further to explain that the state has three Isolation Centres; one at the Federal Medical Center, Umuahia, the one at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Aba as well as the one at the Specialist Hospital in Amachara.

The Commissioner also informed the lawmakers that the state has an emergency hotline to call to report any case(s) of Corona Virus within the state. He gave the number as 07002242362.

He further assured that with the measures already put in place and the ones to be rolled out in the coming days, Abia State is adequately prepared to prevent and contain any unlikely outbreak of the virus in the State.

After members present expressed satisfaction at the level of preparation by the Abia State Government as presented by the commissioner for health, the Speaker, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, who presided over the Plenary said so far the government has done well to prevent the virus from afflicting Abia but that the ministry of health officials and all other stakeholders should not rest on their oars but remain consistently vigilant promising that the Abia State House of Assembly will continue to give every necessary support it can to ensure that Abians are protected from the rampaging scourge.

