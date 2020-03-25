COVID-19: Comedian I Go Dye charges AMVCA attendees to go for test

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ace comedian, Francis Agoda popularly known as I Go Dye has called on attendees of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) which held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Eko Hotel Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos to go for COVID-19 test and screening. This is in the wake of the announcement by the Lagos State Government that attendees of the event may be at risk after one confirmed case was said to have attended the show.

The visionary humour merchant and social commentator gave the advice in a one-minute video posted on his Instagram page to help the Federal Government promote more awareness on social distancing.

The widely travelled comedian who canceled his 25th anniversary show tagged; “I Go Dye Standing, Kinging with the Kings” which was scheduled to hold on April 12, was emphatic on personal hygiene like regular handwashing with soap and the need to sanitize as well as use of masks and social distancing. He also advised Nigerians to adhere to the “stay at home” order by the Federal Government as this will help curb the Covid-19 spread.

“We have a role to play at this point of our life, let’s try and save humanity. I call on those that were at the AMVCAs to go for check up since the governor of Lagos State has declared they may be at risk. And those who attended the show who are in Asaba should go for screening. So that they can protect their lives, which is more important and reduce further damage to others,” he said.

He also kicked against handshakes or hugs, no matter how familiar one is with the person or persons in question.

I Go Dye further urged the Federal Government to be more proactive in every way possible to safeguard the lives of Nigerians.

