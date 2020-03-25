COVID-19: CMA President laments shortage of critical health experts in isolation centres

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The President, Commonwealth Medical Association, Dr Osahon Enabulele has decried shortage of equipment and critical health experts in the nations siolation centres, urging the Federal Government to deploy more resources to tackle the challenges immediately.

Osahon who took a tour of the isolation centres in tour of the isolation centres in Lagos, Gwagwalada, and the National Hospital to ascertain the state of preparedness of the government health institutions, also called for effective reduction of mass gathering.

He said there is need for the government to urgently fast track building of isolation centres in the country in order to ensure that Nigerians who may test positive or show symptoms are well managed.

Stating that there is urgent need for Nigerian government to assemble on ground critical health experts , he said not everybody will have mild symptoms.”

“We need to fast rack more isolation centres. The isolation centre in Lagos is fairly habitable but there is need to get more medical experts on ground. For instance, Nigeria is short of ntensitivists and other experts who are trained to take care of critically ill persons. We need the intensivists to take care of some of the critically ills. We need the government to deploy more resources.

We need more experts that would provide specific treatment for the patents. Not everybody will have mild symptoms.

‘’We must also mobilise and empower people and communities at state and local levels to join in the fight against the pandemic.

Their orientation, level of awareness and mobilisation need to be heightened. This is very important, as it seems there is still some level of disbelief in terms of accepting the reality on the ground”. ‘Everybody must be made to see this as a national duty”.

Acknowledging the efforts made by the Director-General of NCDC, the Federal Ministry of Health, some State governments,

Enabulele said: ‘’There is an urgent need to improve the capacity of the few Isolation centres through deployment of more health personnel, resources and equipment, as well as the recruitment of more frontline health personnel, and empowerment of the few healthcare personnel currently on the ground, through the provision of adequate and appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and incentives. This is to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the Isolation centres, as well as boost the morale of health workers, particularly those already in the field combating the dreaded pandemic’’.

He also called for the expansion and appropriate equipping of the isolation centres, the public health institutions, including the Primary Health Care facilities, as well as the capacity of the health personnel at various levels.

‘’A nationally mobilized citizenry is crucial and has helped other countries in addressing the scourge.

‘’From the evidence on the ground, the NCDC seems already overburdened. There is, therefore, the need to consider unbundling the NCDC to enable the agency more responsively attend to the practical realities in the field.

He further called for the expansion and strengthening of Nigeria’s Diagnostic capacity. I see no reason why Nigeria should have only 4 public diagnostic reference laboratories to cater to the over 200 million Nigerian population. Why shouldn’t each of the

Federal teaching hospitals and Federal medical centres have the diagnostic capacity for managing cases of Covid-19 and other infectious diseases?

As a start, I expect the government to provide each of the federal public hospitals with a diagnostic reference laboratory or at least two in each geopolitical zones. ‘The availability of screening facilities and test kits will be useful in current efforts to contain the coronavirus in Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

