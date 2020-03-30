COVID- 19: Clergy blames pandemic on sins of mankind

Kindly Share This Story:

…as Churches comply with the mode of worship in Delta

…Govt warns against hike in foodstuffs, protective kits

By Festus Ahon

A good number of churches in Asaba and its environs, Sunday complied with the Delta State Government directive of not allowing more than 50 worshippers at a time as part of an effort aimed at containing the dreaded Coronavirus ravaging the world in the State.

Our Correspondent reports that services were held with the global standards of social distancing, as worshippers were made to wash their hands with soap and running water before being counted and admitted into the Church so as not to exceed 50 persons at a time.

At the Catholic Church of Assumption in Umuagu, Asaba where over 10 masses were conducted with 45 minutes timeline, the Parish Priest, Revd Fr. Andrew Anah blamed the global scourge on the sins of mankind against nature and called for true repentance.

Anah who skipped the customary handshake for peace said: “One of the sins that Obama and other leaders held against former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Senate President, David Mark was because they refused to sign that man should be getting married to a man in Nigeria.

“There are wickedness and evil in the world, and what we are experiencing now is the manifestation of how man has gone against nature. Man marrying man, a woman marrying woman, not to talk of China where the disease came from. In China, they eat anything raw including rats and cockroaches.

“And they are now saying close churches as if the virus originated from the church. We are even lucky in Delta that the government allowed worship centres to operate but with compliance with the acceptable rule of social distancing”.

The Clergy announced the suspension of masses at the parish till further notice. Meanwhile, the Delta State Commissioner for Trade and Investments, Mr Chika Ossai, has warned traders against the unnecessary hike, following the lockdown order issued by the State Government as part of the step to guide against the spread of the Coronavirus.

Saying that the State Government would deal with traders who arbitrarily increase prices of their goods, Ossai noted that the prices of foodstuffs and protective kits were low in other parts of the world since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

The Commissioner in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Chuks Eboagwu, frowned at the sudden hike in prices of foodstuffs and protective kits due to the stay at home order to control the outbreak of the Covid 19 pandemic in the State.

Wondering why Nigerian traders often take undue advantage of the situation to make things difficult for people, he said the State government would be compelled to set up a Taskforce on Price Control.

He commended Deltans for their understanding so far and urged them to shun panic buying. He held that the situation would soon be brought under control, adding that the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was working hard to protect the lives of Deltans.

