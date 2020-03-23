COVID-19: CJN orders courts to shut down from Tuesday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has ordered all courts in the country to shut down from Tuesday.

The CJN, in a statement he issued on the official website of the National Judicial Council, NJC, said the measure became necessary, in view of the reality of the COVID-19 in the country.

He said as a preventive step, all Heads of Courts, should suspend Court sittings for an initial period of two weeks at the first instance, except in matters that are urgent, essential or time-bound according to the extant laws.

Vanguard

