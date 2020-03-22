Kindly Share This Story:

Most Churches in Lagos on Sunday complied with the Lagos State Government restriction order on religious gathering as part of the measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent, who went round parts of the state, reports that while some churches were under lock and key, others had few members attending the Sunday service.

Among the churches visited were St. Michael Catholic Church, Biola, Ketu, Emmanuel Anglican Church, Davis Street, Ketu, Cherubim and Seraphim, Biola Bus-Stop, Ketu.

Others are the Redeemed Christain Church, Eleja, Bus-Stop, Ketu, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Ogunyemi Street, Ketu, and Deeper Life Gospel Church, Giwa Salami Street, Ketu, among others.

At St. Michael Catholic Church, Biola, Ketu, the gate was under lock and key with a notice that there would be no service till further notice.

One of the faithful standing outside the church, Mr Emmanuel Egwu, said that the measure was part of efforts to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

”Once the Bishop gives an order, the whole Catholic church will obey. This measure, l believe is for our own good, individually and collectively.

”If the restriction will help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus among us, l am in support of it,” he said.

NAN reports that the security personnel and the Church security were seen around explaining the situation to the faithful, while some members were given the church bulletin for the week to use for prayer and reading at home.

Also at The World of Life Bible Church Headquarters, Baptists Upper Room, Foursquare Gospel Church Headquarters, Oladele Street, Ketu, Methodist Church, The Apostolic Churches and Christ Apostolic Church Headquarters showed that the churches were having services with few members in attendance.

At Christ Apostolic Headquarters, the security man at the gate explained that in line with the state government’s directive, the Administrative Secretary had distributed letters and posted it on the Church platform directing faithful to stay at home.

”However, those living nearby are allowed to be in groups of 20 and do their prayers since the church premises is big,” the security man said.

At the Apostolic Church, one of the faithful, said members started arriving early and were holding church services in batches of not more than 20 persons, as directed by the state government.

”I am just coming out from the second service and we are not more than 20 as directed by the government.

”If they come out, another 20 will go in, until those that will come to service are attended to. Each service does not last up to 30 minutes,” he said.

At The Apostolic Church Zonal Headquarters, CAC Close, Ketu, services were ongoing with few people inside the church.

NAN reports that common to all the Churches with their doors open for services was the provision of water and soaps to wash hands and hand sanitisers, before going into the church.

NAN reports that the States Government had ban religion gathering of people more than 20.

Most Churches had directed their various parishes not to hold services from March 22, until the order from the government was reversed.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) also issued a directive, urging the faithful to stay at home and pray.

However, NAN reports that in some of the new generations Churches visited, it was business as usual as they hold their services not complying with the directive for churches to restrict services.

