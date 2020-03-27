COVID-19: China pledges to share containment strategies, vaccines 

Speaking while presenting some medical items, including hand gloves, sanitisers, automatic hand dryers and other hygiene products to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials in Abuja on Friday, the envoy said it was imperative for the international community to strengthen confidence, Act with unity and work together in a collective response.

The Ambassador of China to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjian stated that he and other Chinese diplomats would stay in the country and work closely with Nigerian medical professionals to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

The People’s Republic of China on Friday shared COVID-19 containment strategies, drugs and vaccines with Nigeria.

Though the situation in China is now under control with life gradually returning to normal, Pingjian said: “yet, there is no way we will lower our guard or relax control.”

He noted that his country received strong political support and assistance in various means from the Federal Government and Nigerians during the most difficult period in China’s fight against the coronavirus.

The diplomat stated, “Despite the daunting task of epidemic control remaining at home, China will try its best to provide medical supplies to Nigeria and do whatever it could to support Nigeria.

“China will continue to share information and experience with Nigeria and strengthen cooperation on containment, treatment and vaccines in response to the coved-19 challenge, with a view to building together a community of shared health for mankind.”

Responding, the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr Lot Egopija lauded the Chinese government for the donation and the promised assistance to Nigeria.