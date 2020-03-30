COVID-19: Carry us along, Nurses urge Edo government

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Edo chapter, has called on the state government to carry its members along in its efforts at containing the spread of Coronavirus disease in the state.

The state NANNM Chairperson, Mrs Catherine Esene, who made the call while fielding questions from journalists in Benin on Monday, lauded the prompt response of the state government in the fight against the disease.

While stating that nurses and midwives were essential and indispensable frontliners in the health sector, Esene, however, added that they were not happy with their exclusion from the COVID-19 response team set up by the state government.

According to her, “the priorities of NANNM, Edo council, at this critical period are the safety, health and wellbeing of its members as well as the general public.”

She called on the state government to ensure adequate training as well as provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) for use by health workers.

“When PPE are not available, it becomes impossible to hold anyone liable for not rendering service.

“We, therefore, urge nurses not to risk their lives but to withdraw their services in such circumstances,” she said.

In view of the challenges occasioned by the stay-at-home order, Esene called on government to look at the possibility of providing adequate transportation for nurses and other health workers to and from work, as transportation might be a major challenge at this time.

She also drew government’s attention to the need for making efforts to increase the already depleted health workforce at this ‘critical time’ to ensure there were enough hands to manage the scourge.

“The few nurses across the state are already facing overwork and burnout, and more hands are urgently required since the state is committed to addressing this scourge,” she said.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

