COVID-19: CAF competitions to go ahead despite risk of disease

While the World Health Organization has declared that the Coronavirus has moved from epidemic to pandemic status, more worrying than ever, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has decided to maintain the programming of all its competitions, namely, the qualifiers for the CAN 2021 scheduled for 25-31 March, and the CHAN 2020 to be held from 4 to 25 April.

A decision taken on the basis of daily reports from the WHO, which prove that no African country to date has been declared high risk contrary to the evolution of VIDOC-19 worldwide. Present in a dozen countries of the continent with 111 confirmed cases, the pandemic is advancing at chameleon-like pace in Africa while there are more than 100,000 confirmed cases worldwide with thousands of deaths.

Some countries, such as Kenya, have travel restrictions in place for sportsmen and women, which for sure could reduce the participation of some key days that national teams might need to win matches during the qualifiers for the CAF AFCON 2021. Under these conditions, is it still possible to organise these competitions?

The spread of the Coronavirus in recent days has compelled several countries on the continent affected by the COVID-19 to take drastic measures. This is the case of Algeria, which has cancelled all public events, especially sports. Morocco has decreed that all future football matches will be held behind closed doors. The same goes for Egypt.

