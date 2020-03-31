Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, constituted an Economic Sustainability Committee he asked me to chair, on how to implement strategies to alleviate sufferings of Nigerians at this time,” VP Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, said earlier on Tuesday at a Google Hangout where young Nigerian technology innovators discussed the impact of, and response to COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The Committee is to take care of the economic challenges and fallouts of the pandemic and the resultant movement restrictions in parts of the country.

Along with developing further palliatives, the Committee will also develop a Sustainability Plan on repositioning the economy and growing the non-oil sector.

Members include the Ministers of

*Finance, Budget, and Planning;

*Industry, Trade, and Investment;

*Labour & Productivity;

*Petroleum Resources – State;

*CBN Governor;

*GMD NNPC

The Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation is the Committee Secretary.

The Google Hangout was organized by HACK COVID-19 Call Center in Abuja, on Tuesday.

HACK COVID 19 is a private sector initiative to share solutions, and public information on COVID19 and to develop ways in which public and private sectors can collaborate in the response to the pandemic in Nigeria.

The Google Hangout was moderated by Ms. Ore Disu, a development researcher and drew participants from other technology innovators in the country.



