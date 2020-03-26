 COVID-19: Buhari allays fears on restriction of food, medications

Kindly Share This Story:

Commends States, agencies, companies

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has reassured Nigerians that the directives for restrictions on movement and gatherings for the safety of all citizens, will not affect production and distribution of food and medications.

The President has also directed all relevant agencies and regulators to provide an enabling environment for industries to sustain their operations by ensuring reasonable access to industrial supplies and inputs like water, fuel, gas and essential infrastructure.

President Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday commended the unity of purpose in fighting the spread of COVID-19 in the country, particularly the willingness for self-isolation, social distancing, and contributions of public-spirited individuals and institutions.

While calling for more compliance with regulations and restrictions on movement and gatherings for the safety of all citizens, “President Buhari further reassures that government directives will not affect production and distribution of food, medications, medical equipment and other essentials as the nation wades through the global health challenge, which already portends dire economic strains.

“The President directs all relevant agencies and regulators to provide an enabling environment for industries to sustain their operations by ensuring reasonable access to industrial supplies and inputs like water, fuel, gas and essential infrastructure and relaxing of stringent laws, commending the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and commercial banks for the interventions to make forex and credit more accessible to those on the manufacturing line.”

He commended those that have contributed in different was especially those” who consistently mobilize resources to supplement efforts of Federal and State governments.”

The President extolled state governments, religious bodies, health workers, Federal Government agencies, including security outfits, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) for rising to the occasion to protect the country and its citizens, assuring that the government will remain steadfast in deploying more resources to lessen the burden of the pandemic.

In giving assurances of firm support for the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria by proactively addressing the potential impact of the pandemic on the Nigerian economy, the President requested “that all necessary measures be put in place to protect and promote the health and safety of industrial workers.”

He called on all leaders across the country, including religious and traditional leaders, to further support the Federal and State governments in the ongoing sensitization programmes on the need to stay at home and keep a safe distance in the public, and to dissuade citizens from panic buying and rumour-mongering.

Buhari affirmed that the collective effort of all Nigerians will make a historic difference in checking the spread of COVID-19, rehabilitating those already affected and keeping citizens alive.

Vanguard

