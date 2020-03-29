COVID-19, Bob-Nosatradamus who saw tomorrow

Kindly Share This Story:

By Osa Amadi, Arts Editor



Nigeria’s Bob-Nosa Uwagboe’s fame has risen rapidly as Africa’s foremost protest artist. Since he hit the international limelight through his distinctive style of painting, concepts, and curatorial skills of OUT OF AFRICA’s Acosta Sorella and Malgorzata Paszylka-Glaza, Curator of the Modern Art Department, The National Museum in Gdansk, Poland, he has been a regular feature in exhibitions in Europe, especially in Spain and Poland.

With the present coronavirus scourge ravaging the world, Bob-Nosa’s artworks which are prognosis of afflictions of mass death due to human abuse of nature and morality, have been subjects of discussion on the social media. Following the correlation between his “Rest in Peace” and the present cataclysm, and of his description as Nostradamus who saw tomorrow, OSA AMADI chatted him up on WhatsApp, only to discover that he is presently trapped in Gdansk, Poland, where he has gone to attend the exhibition of his works titled “TRANSIT”.

In this brief chat, Bob speaks of his relentless warnings to humanity, and of his own safety now in Poland. Another renowned artist, Ato Arinze, also spoke to Vanguard about Bob-Nosa:

Kindly Share This Story: