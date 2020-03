Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who made the order, on Tuesday, also directed that civil servants are henceforth to work from their homes, except for health and other emergency workers.

READ ALSO:

The Governor also restricted commercial buses and tricycle operations from conveying many passengers to observe social distancing.

Subsequently he directed security agencies in the state to enforce the order.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: