COVID-19: Bauchi govt. to procure 150 kits for preliminary test

Bauchi State Government says it will procure 150 kits for preliminary test against the dreaded Coronavirus before submitting the samples to the referral laboratory.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro made the disclosure at a news conference shortly after announcing that Gov. Bala Muhammed tested positive to the virus.

Maigoro said that the state would also construct additional hold rooms across the state within shorted possible time to contain the pandemic from escalating.

“The state has set up hold rooms in Bauchi Specialists Hospital, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, General Hospital Toro, and contractors are presently in Federal Medical Centre, Azare, to commence construction of another hold room.

‘We are appealing to all those that came in contact with His Excellency to come forward for testing.

” We are using scientific approach, we have primary and secondary contacts.

“Presently, we are to collect the samples of others that were with Gov. Bala Mohammed’s entourage from Lagos to Abuja, six samples were earlier collected and tested, then samples from members of his family, which are being collected.

“The state is partnering with the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital and all the equipment for Respiratory tract, MRI and City Scan are ready.

“I want to assure the people of Bauchi state that Governor Bala Mohammed is not showing any symptom and that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has taken over his treatment,” he said.

Maigoro said that officials of NCDC would soon be in Bauchi to support the state against the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed expressed concern over the spread of fake news by the social media users on the outcome of the Governor’s test result.

“Information should be verified before it is made available to the public.

“I was still on my way to the referral laboratory in Abuja, when I received the information that the Governor’s result tested negative,” he said.

Mohammed said that presently, Bauchi state has Lassa fever and first confirmed case of COVID-19 to contend with.

He said effort to curtail the spread of the two diseases could be overwhelming for the state already battling with different challenges.

The official emphasized the need for the public to embrace handwashing, good hygiene and social distancing as a vital tool in the fight against the pandemic.

He said that the results of the six initial tests carried out by the NCDC on Gov. Bala Mohammed, his family and aides that accompanied him to Lagos are being released.

It would be recalled that out of the six initial tests carried out in the state, one sample belonging to Governor was confirmed positive of COVID-19, which is the first in Bauchi state.

Mohammed called for collective efforts by the general public to abide by the guidelines on COVID-19 and Lassa Fever.

