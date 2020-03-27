COVID-19: Barcelona consider pay cut option for players

Kindly Share This Story:

Barcelona and the rest of the world, not just football, are living through strange and difficult times due to the coronavirus. The pandemic has stopped nearly all outdoor activities.

As for football, there is no timetable on when LaLiga, or any league, will return. With a worldwide stoppage, the revenue that clubs would have made on matchdays is now gone. But the players still have to be paid.

Because Barcelona have one of the highest wages of any team, they’ve been hit exceptionally hard. One of the solutions proposed by Josep Maria Bartomeu is to convince the players to take a pay cut.

According to Diario Sport, the proposed solution has not gone well with some in the dressing room. The proposal outlines a 70% pay cut during this layoff.

However, some Barcelona players don’t understand why the president is coming to them and that they are somewhat to blame for their financial situation.

Those against the proposal argue that some of the investments made in the last couple of seasons are partly responsible for that uncertainty and that was of the club’s doing.

For what it’s worth Lionel Messi is one of the players who is willing to take a pay cut. Others are waiting to see what the Spanish Football Association (AFE) decide.

Vanguard

