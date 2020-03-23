COVID-19: Atiku’s son did not visit any club in Abuja after arrival ―Aide

Kindly Share This Story:

A media adviser to the former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, in a statement released Monday stated that Atiku’s son who was reported to have tested positive for the new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) did not visit any club in Abuja.

Paul Ibe in the press statement reacting to the circulating report that the former president’s son, Mohammed Atiku Abubakar, visited a club in Abuja noted: “The case neither attended the Friday Jumu’a prayers nor any social gathering until his evacuation to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital on the 20th where he is being treated and managed.”

“We urge members of the public to disregard the perfidious information that the case accessed open location. He was not at Play Lounge nor any other club in Abuja as being mischievously bandied about.

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the 2019 Nigerian general election informed the public of its son’s health status on Sunday.

“My son has tested positive to coronavirus. NCDC has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real.”

The governor of Bauchi State, Bala Muhammed, according to a press statement from the state’s house will be in self-isolation, having met and shaken hands with Mohammed Atiku Abubakar.

A journalist, Ladan Salihu, who was also part of the company in contact with Atiku’s son stated they have all been tested.

“Our Governor Bala Mohammed in self isolation following contact with Atiku Abubakar’s Son. Yes. We were on the same flight from Lagos to Abuja. They shook hands and exchanged pleasantries. The Gov and the rest of us have taken tests. The results will be negative in sha Allah.”

The results of Mohammed’s nuclear family according to the press statement by Paul Ibe revealed his son to be negative while the wife’s status is awaited.

“Meantime his son has since tested negative while his wife’s result is being awaited. The two persons are currently in self isolation.”

Narrating Mohammed’s itinerary prior to his being confirmed positive for the virus, Ibe reported that;

“The clinical case returned to the country on 17th March via Switzerland from some business engagements in France and Switzerland.

“He attended a private meeting of six (6) persons same day in Lagos, stayed in his private house for the night and took an Aero 5.20pm flight to Abuja on the 18th.

“The case did not travel with his family or any other but travelled alone by Emirates Airline.

“The case wore face mask as a precautionary measure since his arrival in Nigeria.

“The case did not show symptoms of infection and voluntarily placed a call to NCDC on arrival in Abuja late on the 18th to inform them he had returned from COVID-19 prone country and desired to be tested.

“On the 19th, NCDC took his blood sample which result came positive on the 20th. He subsequently went into self isolation to protect his family within his own house.”

