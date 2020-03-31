COVID-19: Assessment of FG, States response (1)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja, Olayinka Latona & Rose Chukwu

“Judging by the happenings around us, one can say that the Lagos State Government is trying its best though the FG is yet to provide adequate support apart from cash donations. From the look of things, other states are not fully prepared to fight the virus.

“We need more isolation centres, cash and food items to distribute to people if we really want them to stay at home.” -Olewaseun Ale, Cleric

“Within the capacities of state and federal governments, they have fairly risen to the occasion. The FG at first didn’t take this pandemic seriously.

“If it had done the needful, travellers coming in would have been isolated and quarantined before making contacts and spreading the virus. The state governments are now at the receiving end in doing what the FG failed to do earlier.” -Ajayi Richardson, Campus Journalist

“Measures are to be in place to ensure compliance with the stay at home order, such as relief package. There should be laws protecting Nigerians against price hike.

“Momentarily, Nigerians are exposed to hunger and subjected to the unjust increase in prices of goods and services.” -Obinna Ezechukwu, Student

“Based on directives of some state governments that residents should stay at home without providing means of feeding during this period, it is very bad and will have negative implications on the citizens.

“We simply cannot copy other nations in solving our problems. The FG has done little; the state government has done more.” -Bakare Temidayo, Media practitioner

“I will say both state and federal governments are really doing their best in tackling the challenges of Covid-19. The situation is not peculiar to Nigeria, other countries are seriously affected.

“Government at all levels must not relent in their different capacities in ensuring that peace and normalcy return to our country.” -Precious Odileku, Student

“Government is doing its best but it’s not enough. All public places ought to have been sanitised and commercial vehicle operators made to obey the new rules.

“Law enforcement agencies must enforce the rules of social distancing, gathering,among others. Lagos State Govt should ensure that the free foodstuff get to the right people.” -Oluwadamilare Rebecca, Businesswoman

Vanguard News Nigeria.

