COVID-19: Aso Villa Chapel livestreams Sunday service

In an action that can be described as leading by example, the Aso Villa Chapel held it’s Sunday Service online in compliance with social distancing rules of the government as Nigeria continues to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The service which was livestreamed to members across the world was not physically attended by the Chaplain and the technical staff.

Disclosing the development via Twitter, Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, explained that less than ten persons were physically available.

“Aso Villa Chapel just concluded an online service now, where worshippers were able to stay in their homes and be part of a Sunday service,” he said in a tweet.

He added that, “We were blessed with the livestreaming, kudos to the Villa Chaplain and the less than 10 people (number of staff on ground) that made it happen”.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has banned public gatherings especially social and religious gatherings that bring more than 50 people together.

With the total number of COVID-19 cases now put at 26, Nigerians applauded the Aso Villa Chapel and urged other churches and religious groups to emulate the Chapel.

Kate Nnaji described the action as leading by example. “This is leadership by example. Social distancing is the way forward. Let’s prevent the spread of this virus, it will help to overcome faster.

Another user, Eniola Opeyemi shared similar sentiment. “Leadership by example. This is what I expect all other religious leaders to do across the nation, to teach their members to be law-abiding”.

