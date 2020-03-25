COVID-19 and Nigerians by Rotimi Fasan

Kindly Share This Story:

For the first time in recorded history countries not formally at war have shut their borders against their neighbours.

Even traditional allies in the global set-up could not sustain the pretence that things were normal and life could go on as usual. So it was that the United States after choosing to keep its doors open to visitors from the United Kingdom and Ireland after initially closing it to other countries in Europe stepped back to shut their skies on flight from these two countries. The cause of this global anxiety is Covid-19, the virus that first broke out in December 2019 in Wuhan in the Chinese province of Hubei.

Viewed initially as a problem for the Chinese to resolve, Covid-19 has now ensured a lockdown of the world. The possibility, real threat of global annihilation that was long foretold, is no longer an issue of mere speculation. Except that the present danger is more of biological warfare than the nuclear war the world long feared.

There is no known cure for this virus that is believed to have its origins in the animal world but which might have found its way among human beings due to uncontrolled human tinkering with the world of our so-called lower brethren.

For months after East Asia reeled under the clouds of Covid-19 and millions of Chinese citizens were locked down in their cities, the rest of the world looked on. But by early February this year, it was clear that Covid-19 was no longer a Chinese affair as the virus started finding its way to other countries in other regions of the world.

Even then, Africa appeared detached as the statistics for Covid-19 or coronavirus as it is otherwise known remained starkly low in the continent. At this time, countries in Europe were beginning to take precaution, shutting their borders to and restricting flights from regions most affected by the virus. This was when countries in Africa, including Nigeria, ought to have started moving.

But rather than take active steps to prevent the spread of the virus to their parts of the world, people were busy peddling rumours of African immunity to Covid-19. It was, perhaps, under this illusion that Nigerian leaders lived doing little.

As the threat of the virus reaching Nigeria loomed larger and ordinary Nigerians got anxious, Abuja simply went to sleep while sluggish steps that were limited to our airports were taken to arrest the spread of the virus.

But even then, the attitude from Abuja was one of doubt and tentativeness. It didn’t look like they believed in the existence of the virus. Not until an Italian businessman visiting the country suddenly took ill and was diagnosed with the virus did Nigerians know that the virus has slipped into our country. That was Nigeria’s index case.

Rather than act fast, Abuja was still full of assurances that Nigeria was up to the task of containing the spread of the virus. Government and its supporters took their lack of initiative for invincibility, allowing what could have been restricted to the airports to gradually spread across several states of the country.

From Lagos to Ogun, Ekiti to Oyo and Abuja, Covid-19 is gradually spreading, with the number of people down with the virus officially put at 30 as at March 22. Lagos had the largest number of 22 people. There is every reason to believe that the national figure is much higher.

Between the first and the third week in March, Nigerians were anxious to hear from their leaders. They craved words of assurance from Muhammadu Buhari as they could see leaders in other parts of the world doing. But there were none and rather than take necessary steps to restrict flight from affected regions of the world into the country, President Buhari and his team remained mutely unconcerned until last week when the restriction was placed on flights from 13 countries.

It was then left for governors in the different states, particularly Lagos under Babajide Sanwo-Olu whose state was beginning to look like the ground zero of the virus in Nigeria to act fast.

For a state that was just emerging from the avoidable mess of an explosion that destroyed many houses and left many dead in Abule Ado, Lagos rose admirably to the challenge, followed by Ogun State, another state on the frontline of states exposed to the killer virus.

Governor Dapo Abiodun has been as active as his counterpart in Lagos, while the likes of Seyi Makinde whose state harbours one coronavirus patient continues to act confused as he urges Oyo State citizens to be careful while he is anything but careful in his ways, organising campaign rallies with heavy human presence or hosting hip-hop singer, Davido who was on a musical tour of Ibadan, the state capital. All of this while a nationwide Federal Government ban on gatherings was in place!

Yes, Abuja finally woke up from its deathly slumber last week when it ordered the closure of schools at all levels nationwide and sent young Nigerians of the National Youth Service Corps on orientation straight to their places of primary assignment. The government increased the number of countries from which flights are restricted.

By the end of that week all airports in the country had been put under lock. But all of this only happened after the president’s unnamed daughter had returned to the country from Britain. Now, was the delay in shutting the airports connected to the need to have the president’s daughter back in the country first?

What other selfish motives accounted for Abuja’s delay in protecting Nigerians from the ravages of coronavirus at a much earlier and less prohibitive stage? Perhaps hoping to make a virtue of corruption, Aisha, the wife of the president, announced to Nigerians that her daughter was on self-isolation after her return home. How many Nigerian lives did the tardiness in acting fast cost?

Now Abuja is stirring into action, it’s the turn of our religious brethren to endanger the safety of Nigerians. Many of them, Christians and Moslems alike, have been vending salvation like toast bread and blatantly disregarded government directives banning gatherings of any kind. How does one begin to make sense of this open display of contempt for the state for private gain?

While this may seem an appropriate opportunity for many of them to add to their already overflowing barn, they should at the very least adhere to one of the basic tenets of their preachment: respect for authority. Are these clerics now so full of themselves that they equate themselves with the state? Why is it more difficult for them to obey rules meant for the common good than it is for them to fish in troubled waters?

