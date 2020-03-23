Covid-19: Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital suspends visits to patients

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The Management of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Kano has temporarily suspended visitation to patients receiving treatment on admission in the hospital as part of measures to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the state and the country at large.

The Chief Medical Director, CMD of the hospital, Professor Abdurrahman Abba Sheshe stated this during a meeting with the top management staff of the Hospital on Monday at the Board Room of the hospital.

READ ALSO: President of National Assembly of Cameroon tests positive for coronavirus

A statement by the Director, Public Affairs, Hauwa Abdullahi said the relations of the patients are temporarily suspended to visit their patients.

According to her, “the Management wishes to inform the general public and those whose relations are currently receiving treatment on admission that visitation to such patients has been temporarily suspended as part of measures to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the state and the country at large.

“That during this period only a relation at once will be allowed to stay within the hospital premises in case of need by the patient.

“Similarly, patients coming to the hospital for outpatient services are also advised to desist from coming to the hospital with an escort (s) in order to decongest the hospital as well as the service areas.

“The management further appealed to the esteemed patients and clients to cooperate with the hospital and comply with the policies put in place.

“The situation is pandemic and calls for all hands to be on deck to curtail it,” Abdullahi however stated.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: