COVID-19: Akosin of Yorubaland conferment ceremony postponed

Kindly Share This Story:

The planned AKOSIN of Yoruba Land conferment ceremony initially billed to take place in March 28, 2020 has been postponed following the hazards posed by the endemic virus, COVID-19, otherwise known as Corona Virus.

A statement by the organising committee, on Saturday, said the postponment of the ceremony was in line with the current measures being taken by countries, governments and people to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to the statement, “In light of ongoing development resulting from the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria, the Akosin of Yorubaland designate, Mr Habeeb Okunola, after due consultation with the Alaafin of Oyo, Iku Baba Yeye Oba (Dr) Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III and the Oyomesi have reached a consensus to postpone the highly anticipated conferment ceremony of Akosin of Yorubaland.

This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat and recommendations from both health experts and government agencies. It is noteworthy to state that our ability to ensure that the conferment ceremony earlier slated for March 28 2020 does not contribute to spread of the pandemic is underpinned by our respect for the health and safety of all invited guests; which remains our highest priority.

True to his philanthropic nature, the Akosin of Yorubaland designate Mr Habeeb Okunola has directed his foundation – Habeeb Okunola Foundation to commence free distribution of 50,000 hand sanitizer, face masks and sensitisation pamphlets in rural communities of the South West region. “This is a precarious and unprecedented situation for Nigeria and the rest of the world. During this period, the health and safety of Nigeria’s underserved population is a need every patriotic stakeholder committed to nation-building must urgently attend to. My thoughts go to the victims of the COVID-19 and i express my solidarity with all of those who are selflessly fighting the virus, together we will overcome this scourge” Mr Okunola said.

Details on the new date for the conferment ceremony will be made known as soon as the public health issues around the coronavirus are put under control.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: