COVID-19: Akin Alabi provides emergency relief package for Egbeda/Ona Ara

Akin Alabi

On Saturday, 29th Of March, Honorable Akin Alabi started a door – door Enlightenment campaign on COVID-19 to teach local residents in his Constituency about social distancing and self-isolation before Oyo state goes into Partial lockdown.

During the enlightenment campaign, Hon. Alabi provided the first batch of his emergency relief package which includes food items and hygiene products for the residents at their doorstep in order to cushion the effect of the stay at home order.

Hon Alabi stated that it has become imperative for the Government to provide palliative measures for the masses in order to make them comply with the guidelines.

According to Hon. Alabi “This is only the first batch, we don’t know how long this will last yet, but we all know that our people need this in order to get along since we are shutting down their daily business in order to curb the spread of Coronavirus”

Hon Alabi said he decided to educate the residents so that they may understand the importance of slowing the spread of the disease.

Hon Alabi provided food items like Rice, Beans, Garri, Groundnut oil and hygiene products like hand sanitizers and soaps, according to him, this program will continue until the country is able to combat Coronavirus.

