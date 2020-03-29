COVID 19: Airforce postpones entrance examination into AFMS, AFGMS Jos

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Air force has postponed the entrance examination into it’s Military secondary schools for male and female in Jos owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola made the disclosure on Sunday.

He said, “This is to inform parents/guardians of candidates that applied for admission into the Air Force Military School (AFMS) and Air Force Girls’ Military School (AFGMS) Jos that the entrance examination, which was earlier scheduled for 4 April 2020, has now been tentatively rescheduled to hold on 16 May 2020 in compliance with precautions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

