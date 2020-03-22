COVID-19: AFAN calls on FG to reappraise food production

Kindly Share This Story:

…urges members to take proactive measures against infections

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- FOLLOWING the spread of Coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Sunday, called on the Federal Government to urgently appraise food production in the country in order to avoid food crisis.

The called was made in a statement signed by the President, AFAN, Architect Kabir Ibrahim, while assuring that his members are capable of feeding 200 million mouths of Nigerians including neighbouring countries.

Ibrahim also commended people charged with the responsibility to ensure the well-being of the populace in the areas of health and nutrition and encouraged them to do more.

He said: “Our food system must be properly reappraised to avoid any inadequacy that could cause disaster.

“All Nigerian farmers are poised and fully awake to address the challenge of providing enough food to feed the nearly 200,000,000 mouths in the Nation.

“We are also not unmindful of the likelihood of playing the “big brother” to all of Africa if the scourge exacerbates.

“The people charged with the responsibility to ensure the well being of the populace in the areas of health and nutrition should continue with the good work they are doing with encouragement from the President and all Nigerians.”

Meanwhile, the AFAN boss called on his members to adhere strictly to all measures given by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, as they go about their businesses.

“It is frightening to note the enormity of the effect of COVID-19 in Italy at this time. The spread of the pandemic across the globe is equally frightening.

“The preventative measures continuously advertised by the Centre for Disease Control must be adhered to.

“Every other matter in this country should take a backseat pending the control of the coronavirus pandemic.

He also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation in order to boost morale of Nigerians and for them to be abreast with what government is doing, which will drastically reduce fake news making the rounds, particularly on social media.

“The President should as a matter of urgency address the Nation on all the efforts in place and the state of preparedness in case of escalation of the pandemic”, he added.

