COVID-19: Adenuga donates N1.5bn to FG, Lagos

On 6:52 am
Dr. Mike Adenuja Jnr.

LAGOS—THE Mike Adenuga Foundation, MAF, founded by Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., yesterday, donated the sum of N1.5 billion to Federal and Lagos State governments to support Nigeria’s fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs. Bella Disu, daughter of the billionaire presented the cheque of N500m to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at his office at the State Secretariat, Alausa, on behalf of the Mike Adenuga Foundation.

Similarly, a representative of the Foundation presented the cheque of N1 billion to the Governor of Central Bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele in Abuja,  which is coordinating the fundraising by corporate bodies to support the initiatives aimed at combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

A source to the Foundation said it was committed to the wellbeing of the entire Nigerian citizens, especially at this time when the country was battling the Coronavirus pandemic.

It also commended the government, individuals and organizations for their efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

