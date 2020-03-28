COVID 19: Adefisoye donates two months’ Salary to Constituents

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Ajayi

A member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Idanre/Ifedore constintuency , Tajudeen Adefisoye has donated his salary for the months of March and April to his constituents to curtail the spread of the deadly corona virus in Ondo State.

Fielding questions from newsmen, the lawmaker explained that the donation was borne out of his quest to ensure the comfort of his constituents during the period of stay at home directive that was given by Ondo State government meant to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus in the Sunshine State.

Adefisoye said that the cash donation will be used to purchase food stuff and essential items for his constituents.

“The only way this donation can get to my constituents directly is to purchase food items with my two months salaries and distribute to them at their door steps. We can’t tell them to stay at home without making provision for what they will eat during the period.

READ ALSO:

“We have earlier purchased hundreds of hand sanitizers for distribution to the constituents of Idanre/Ifedore. We are going a step further to purchase hundreds of face masks and hand gloves for distribution to them as well. I have always been alive to my responsibilities and I am even prepared to overreach myself at this time global pandemic to meet the basic needs of my constituents”.

He (Adefisoye) assured his constituents that he would always stay alive to his promise of quality representation to them. “I am always conscious of the promise of quality representation that was made to my constituents. For their sake, no sacrifice on my part can ever be too much. I am prepared to even borrow if the need arises just to provide basic needs for my constituents, particularly in this time of possible lockdown,” emphasized Adefisoye.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: