… Thumps Down to Level of preparedness to response

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ActionAid Nigeria has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to lockdown the country for the next 14 days to fast-track the efforts of the Presidential Task Force on Control of Covid-19in combating the spread of the virus.

Speaking in Abuja on the increased cases of the imported dreaded virus in the country, Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Mrs Ene Obi said, “We commend some of the steps taken by the Presidential Task Force on the Control of Covid-19thus far, but more needs to be done quickly and promptly. With the cases of infected persons increasing from 3 to 36 within a week, Nigeria needs to be ready for the worst-case scenario.

‘‘Unfortunately, the concept of social distancing and self-isolation remains a mirage to many Nigerians. The average Nigerian, particularly those offline and at the grassroot are still ignorant and lack the basic safeguarding information on symptoms and prevention of the spread of the virus. As a grassroot organizations, we are concerned that no proactive steps are being taken at the grassroot level and the average woman in the market is still unaware that the virus is so contagious that 1 infected person with high exposure can infect up to 2.5 million persons within 5 days as stated by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire during a press conference earlier today, Monday 23rd March, 2020.

‘‘We are worried that Nigeria’s level of preparedness to respond to COVID-19 is low and this further buttress the need to re-prioritise Nigeria’s budgetary provisions by investing more in healthcare facilities.

‘‘Nigeria’s porous borders makes her susceptible to outbreaks and it is quite unfortunate that we still have public gathering across the nation with many Nigerians still going about their businesses in packed public transport. Outbreaks and pandemics create an opportunity to re-evaluate the potency of our healthcare system and authenticity of our citizens database which would have eased contact tracing of the imported cases of the Coronavirus.’’

It therefore, calls on the Federal government to issue an order to lockdown the country for the next 14 days to curtail further spread of the virus; that Sate Governments should swiftly act by increasing the awareness on the proactive measures to prevent the spread of the virus at the grassroot level and that the National Orientation Agency and Ministry of Information should intensify public awareness to sensitise the masses by translating preventive guidelines to major Nigerian languages, especially on radio and other traditional means of communication.

The group also called on Media, particularly online mediums to fact-check and be more proactive in countering fake news and further charged Citizens to support government’s effort by reporting identified cases, practicing social distancing/ self-isolation, spreading preventive messages and desist from spreading unverified information.

Vanguard

