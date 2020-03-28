COVID 19: Abia announces closure of land borders

Kindly Share This Story:

A statement signed by Commissioner for Information, John Kalu reads:

“Following the recommendation of the state’s inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 based on situational reviews, Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the closure of all the state’s land borders with effect from 4am on Sunday, 29th March, 2020.

Security agencies, traditional rulers and community youths in the state are to ensure total compliance with this directive and take all necessary measures including total blocking of the borders till further notice. Particular effort should be geared towards stopping those that might attempt to sneak into the state either at night or at dawn till further notice.

Furthermore, traditional rulers and security agencies should ensure that those identified to have returned from

Lagos, Abuja and overseas are confined to their homes in isolation for at least 14 days.

Kindly call 0700 2242 362 to report any incidents and observations.”

