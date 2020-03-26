Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal High Court in Kaduna State on Thursday sentenced Obi Sobenna, an internet fraudster to one-year imprisonment and ordered him to forfeit N340,000 to the Federal Government.

Justice Z.B. Abubakar, sentenced Sobenna after he pleaded guilty to internet fraud and obtaining money by false pretences.

Justice Abubakar, however, gave Sobenna an option to pay a fine of N300,000.

Also read:

The judge also ordered him to forfeit his HP Laptop worth N230,000 and one Samsung S8 worth N110,000 to the Federal Government.

Earlier, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel, P.C Onyeneho told the court that Sobenna was arrested on Feb. 29, in Bauchi state by the operatives of the zonal office of the commission.

Onyeneho said the convict was arrested following a report by the Special Operation Section (ISOS) of the commission.

Video: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games finally postponed by a year due to coronavirus



He stated that the ISOS report showed that the convict defrauded unsuspecting members of the public mainly job seekers using different email addresses.

He also said that the convict posed as one Alex Miller, an American working with ”Interview Manager at Teletec also known as TTEC” with intent to gain an advantage for himself.

The anti-graft agency said that the convict obtained 70 dollars via iTunes Gift Card from Rebouche of the U.S. and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 22 (2)(b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015.

Counsel to the defendant, A.A. Mohammed, however, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy as his client was a first-time offender.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: