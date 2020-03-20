Court restrains PDP from holding congress in Ughelli South

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

A Federal High Court in Effurun, Delta State, has restrained the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP from holding congresses for the chairmanship position of the party in Ughelli South local government area of the state slated for today.

The court also restrained the State PDP chairman, Kingsley Esiso and its organizing secretary, Chief Sunny Oniorode from appointing any person including one Hon Michael Oshetigho Djegbe all of whom are 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants in the suit into the position of chairman of the party in the area.

The ruling by the court is based on the motion exparte brought before it in pursuant to order 39 rule 1 and 9 of the High Court of Delta State praying the court to restrain the 1st to 3rd defendants/respondents and/or any official, body, organ, committee or members of the 1st defendant from conducting local government congress in the area.

The court presided by Justice Michael Nduka Obi in its ruling, said: “I have diligently read the affidavit in support of the motion exparte. In my candid view, the interest of justice would best be met to grant the interim order sought.

“In the circumstances, the interim injunction is hereby ordered restraining the 1st to 3rd defendants and/or any official body, organ, committee or members of the 1st defendant from contesting local government congress to elect, appoint, return any person including the 4th defendant into the position of chairman of the 1st defendant’s local government executive committee of Ughelli South local government whose congress is fixed for 21st march, 2020 or any other date pending the determination of the motion on notice which is hereby fixed for 9th of April, 2020. Suit stands adjourned to April 9th, 2020.”

vanguard

